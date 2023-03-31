Farmers have made a magnificent effort to help Grantham Foodbank by providing it with fresh milk and food.

The Grantham branch of the National Farmers Union has so far raised more than £3,500 to help pay for the milk and some fresh food items to be given to the foodbank.

Alison Gemmell, senior partner and NFU group secretary, says that the NFU has been keen to help the local foodbank and top of its list was fresh milk.

The NFU is providing Grantham Foodbank with regular fesh produce. From left are Paul White, NFU branch chairman, Alison Gemmell, farmer Ann Harrison, NFU branch treasurer Shirley Kerr and Brian Hanbury of Grantham Foodbank. (63299409)

Alison said: "At the Grantham NFU Office we have spent a lot of time over the last 12 months building a strong relationship with the Grantham Foodbank. Our aim has been to help the foodbank source fresh produce, of which they previously had none, and to help with the funding."

Alison said she was delighted with the response from local farmers who have donated towards the fresh produce. She said: "Our remit is to push the importance of fresh food and our local farmers have been very generous in funding this campaign.

NFU member and vice branch chairman Anne Harrison is a dairy farmer at Boothby Pagnell with her own pasteurisation and bottling plant. Anne has arranged to provide fresh milk at cost price, the branch is then paying that cost, so the Foodbank is now receiving fresh milk on a weekly basis at no cost to them supporting over 100 families a week in the Grantham area.

Ann said: "We were approached by Alison regarding supplying milk to the foodbank. We already pasteurise milk from our cows to supply our own vending machine situated at Boothby Pagnell, and surrounding village and farm shops.

"We realised the growing need with the cost of living crisis. After a meeting at the foodbank we became more aware of the need for fresh produce especially for families with children. It was also brought home to us by Brian about how families are allocated vouchers to be able to use the foodbank.

"They have to be in real need often through no fault of their own, especially the children. Very often individuals feel ashamed to walk through the door. We realised we would be helping those families get back on their feet."

The NFU has also sourced fresh cheese, sugar from the sugar beet factory at Newark and is in the process of securing a regular supply of fresh potatoes, carrots and onions. This is an initiative it hopes to expand further in the future.

At the end of last year, the foodbank saw a significant rise in the number of people it was helping.

Brian Hanbury, Grantham Foodbank coordinator, said: "We just wanted to show our appreciation for this growing relationship with the local NFU. They are priming the relationship with local farms and farmers to bring access to fresh produce. We currently are able to access some cheese and 100 bottles of fresh milk each week. We are hoping in the future to access potatoes, carrots and fresh greens for up to 100 families per week."