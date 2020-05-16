Home   News   Article

Big Interview: Farming couple talk about branching out to set up natural burial ground near Grantham

By Graham Newton
Published: 09:00, 16 May 2020

A farming family have branched out with their business by setting up a natural burial ground on their land.

Temple Wood Natural Burial Ground was launched last year by George and Clare Atkinson,who run Folkingham Farms with farms in Folkingham, Aslackby and Haconby.

They grow wheat, barley, oilseed rape, beans and sugar beet.

