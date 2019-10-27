A mum of three who left her job to raise her family has just won a two star great taste award for her homemade blackberry vinegar using a recipe that has been passed down through generations of her family.

When Donya Donna left her fulltime job seven years ago to concentrate on bringing up her three children, Catherine, six, Christopher, five and two-year-old Jennifer, she knew that she still needed to earn an income, so she quickly started thinking about all the great home-grown delights they could produce right there on their family farm in Muston.

Her husband Leigh had been farming oil seed rape on Peacock Farm for many years, so Donya decided to try pressing it to extract the oil using a £100 hand press that she purchased from Ebay.