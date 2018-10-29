Residents near a planned motor racing track have raised concerns over noise and road safety.

Trent Autograss club plans to relocate its race track in Hougham, just outside Grantham, to a new site on fields opposite Sharp’s Haulage.

South Kesteven District Council’s development management committee had been urged by planning officers to grant a year’s trial for the track to assess its impact, but members last week demanded the racing club produces a traffic, access and noise management plan before a decision is made.

Coun Paul Wood (Ind), who represents the local Viking Ward, called for the application to be decided by the committee following concerns over noise and safety.

Coun Wood said after the meeting he had received representations from concerned villagers and he also feared that up to 300 cars attending the events presented a hazard.

Roger Kingscott, chairman of Hough on the Hill Parish Council said the races have been happening for five years and people knew the disturbance they caused.

He too believed the access to the site, close to a humpback bridge was a potential hazard.

However, Trent Autograss vice-chairman Peter Fletcher told the Journal the club would work on the plans with the council ahead of the new racing season in March.

He said the club ran only eight races a year, and they usually attracted 70 to 80 cars. Racing started after 10.30am and finished by 4pm.

Mr Fletcher added highways experts had said warning signs by the bridge would mitigate any traffic hazard.