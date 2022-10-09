An arts society is holding a lecture on fashion, fury and feminism later this month.

The Arts Society Grantham’s next lecture is on Tuesday, October 18 at the Guildhall Arts Centre, Grantham.

Tessa Boase will speak on “Fashion, Fury & Feminism: Women’s fight for Change”.

The Guildhall in Grantham. (59055569)

The society’s rules for entry to lectures is that visitors are welcome to come to one lecture (with complimentary coffee/tea beforehand) , with prior agreement of their membership secretary to comply with health and safety rules in the lecture theatre.

Information on membership and the lecture programme can be found at theartssocietygrantham.org.uk

Members can bring a guest for one free lecture and one further lecture which will cost £5.