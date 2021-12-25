A fashion retailer won an award after moving her business into the digital world.

Kays of Grantham, owned by Kay Armitage, was named the winner of the John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year award at the Grantham Journal Business Awards last month.

Kay founded the business seven years ago, starting out on Grantham Market before moving into her shop on Westgate.

The Grantham Journal Business Awards 2021 (53043663)

The award was presented by Jenni Cussell, wife of John, a well-loved jeweller, who the award now pays tribute to.

Kay explained what the award meant to her and discussed how she has adapted her business to be more digital over the last year, including creating a new website and showing new clothes to customers via Zoom

How did it feel to win the award after another difficult year?

Kay Armitage and partner Peter West. (53625388)

I was totally shocked to be a finalist, never mind actually winning the category. The retail sector has been a struggle, even before covid, with footfall down in towns all around the country, not just in Grantham. To be recognised as the Independent Retailer of the Year reminds me of why I started my business and how successful it has become over the last six years.

Why do you think your business stood out to the judges?

I’m not entirely sure what the judges were looking for to be honest. I was just honest about what was happening in my business – both good and bad! I’m passionate about Grantham and support as many local independent businesses as I can, from my recycled branded bags from Alma Park to having my website developed and hosted by an independent business in town.

I recommend local independents to customers where I can and also recommend local services to new business start ups when they need advice.

Kays of Grantham won the John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year award. (53625368)

Over the past 18 months, I’ve invested in my business, extended the ranges on offer and launching my website and completed various online courses that helped me understand the digital world, social media and marketing to the right people.

I also had to diversify the way I reached my customers during the lockdowns by holding Zoom sessions with customers to not only show my products but give them some social interaction as they were often stuck at home on their own. I was also lucky to get some county-wide exposure through BBC Radio Lincolnshire having a chat with Melvyn Prior on air about life after lockdown as a business and interviewed by Look North News.

I’m also a founding member of the Prosperity 4 Grantham team that promotes all local businesses in Grantham and the surrounding areas.

Tell us a bit about what you do as a business?

I am a ladies boutique, retailing mainly the one size range of Made in Italy clothing. I also stock the accessories to complete the outfits – scarves, handbags and designer inspired perfumes. My customers often comment that it’s like an Aladdin’s cave with everything you might need, either for themselves or for friends. I also stock the largest collection of fascinators with over 100 colours to choose from in different styles to suit all budgets.

What changes have you made over the last year to your business?

My biggest change was launching the website (www.kaysofgrantham.co.uk) just as we went into the November lockdown. I was always hesitant to have a website as I love the interaction and chatting to real people. I also began to do live streams on social media, another thing I wasn’t keen to do but I had to keep up with the times!

After seeing so many big high street retailers permanently closing their shops I decided to offer a new range of sized dresses that were on trend. By rethinking the offer to customers this allows more choice in Grantham and helps prevent potential customers heading to Lincoln or Nottingham.

What do you hope to achieve over the coming year?

I try not to think too far ahead as things can change very quickly, sometimes overnight, these days. I’m looking forward to welcoming back some of my customers that are still a bit uneasy about getting back into the shopping habit. I’m happy with where I am with the shop and website but it would be nice to achieve more sales so I can employ a helping hand as it’s hard work doing it single handedly!

Is there anyone you would like to thank after winning the award?

The most important people to thank for my award are my customers, without them there wouldn’t be Kays of Grantham! The fact that I can keep going is a testament to the people of Grantham, and indeed all over the UK, that continue to support local independent businesses.

I also thank my fiancé (Peter West) who supports me through the ups and downs and gives great advice and the judges for taking time out of their busy businesses to make the awards possible. Lastly, I’d like to thank all the businesses that were nominated or winners, and those that didn’t take part for making Grantham a great place to live and work.