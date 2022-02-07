A fundraising fashion show will be taking place for a good cause this spring.

In aid of Castle Bytham Senior Citizens Christmas Lunch, a fundraising fashion show and shopping event will be taking place on Friday, April 22.

The event will take place at Castle Bytham Village Hall and doors will open at 7pm before the event starts at 7:30pm.

Castle Bytham Village Hall. Image via Google Streetview (54737374)

The event will have a selection of popular brands, such as Monsoon, Marks & Spencer and Topshop at up to 75% in sizes from 6 to 30.

Tickets for the event include a soft drink or glass of wine, and can be bought from Angela at 07943 556367.