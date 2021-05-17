Home   News   Article

McDonald's plans to build restaurant and drive-thru at Downtown Grantham

By Marie Bond
marie.bond@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:56, 17 May 2021
 | Updated: 12:56, 17 May 2021

A fast food restaurant and drive-thru is planned on land at Gonerby Moor, Grantham.

McDonald's is seeking permission to place signage on land at Downtown, revealing its intention to build a restaurant there.

Drawings included in the planning application, submitted to South Kesteven District Council, show the restaurant and drive-thru to be located off the B1174 which connects Gonerby Moor to Great Gonerby.

A new roundabout is included in plans for a McDonald's at Gonerby Moor. (47245136)
They also show the creation of a new roundabout at what is currently the entrance to the Downtown superstore.

Downtown plans to redevelop its Gonerby Moor site into the Downtown Grantham Designer Outlet, a move announced in 2017, to feature 107 individual designer outlet stores, 2,000 parking spaces, offices, leisure provision and a training academy.

Bosses told the Journal in November that Covid has not put paid to its £125 million plans – and the aim is to have the build completed in two years.

The entrance to Downtown where a McDonald's is planned. Image: Google (47245259)
Drawing shows the location of the proposed McDonald's. (47245138)
