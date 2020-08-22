A serious accident on the A1 on Thursday morning has sparked renewed calls for the Government to turn the road into a motorway.

A man in his 50s, from Kent, died and another was injured and taken to hospital for treatment following the crash between a van and a car at the Marston Toll Bar junction near Gonerby Moor.

Lincolnshire County Council’s highways chief Councillor Richard Davies said his thoughts were with the families of those involved and called for a major upgrade of the road.