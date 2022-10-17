A father and his 18-month-old daughter have been killed in a collision with a jack-knifed lorry driven by a Grantham man.

The crash happened at 2.50pm on Saturday (October 15) when they were travelling south in a blue Ford Fiesta on the A10 near Chittering, in Cambridgeshire.

The father, a man in his 20s from Dagenham, Essex, and his daughter were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two more passengers from the car were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for treatment – a woman in her 20s, from Dagenham, Essex, who is in a critical condition, and a three-year-old girl, who has serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The lorry jack-knifed in the collision and crashed into a water-filled ditch.

Its driver, a man in his 40s from Grantham, suffered minor injuries and remained at the scene while the driver of a third vehicle, a woman in her 80s, from Downham Market, whose bronze Ford Fiesta was struck by the lorry as it entered the ditch, was uninjured and also remained at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Det Sgt Craig Wheeler, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit, said: “This is a truly tragic incident, in which a father and his young daughter have lost their lives. Our thoughts go out to their family and friends at this terribly difficult time.

“We are working hard to establish exactly what happened, and while we spoke to a number of witnesses at the scene, we are still appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the vehicles leading up to the incident to please get in touch if they haven’t done so already."