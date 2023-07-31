A father and son took on a “mighty hike” for a cancer charity.

Jonathan Turner and his son Daniel hiked 15 miles across the peak district on Sunday (July 23) to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Jonathan, who lives in Dysart Road, was diagnosed with lymphoma two years ago, but is now in remission and wanted to raise money for the charity.

Daniel Turner (left) and Jonathan Turner (right).

He said: “The going was wet, muddy and rocky in many places, taking its toll on our ankles.

“Daniel slipped over in the mud on a hill.

“The views were amazing and the rain held off until the last five miles, then it was relentless, but worth it.”

It took the pair five hours and 28 minutes to complete the hike, which “for first timers, wasn’t bad at all”, added Jonathan.

Jonathan Turner (left) and Daniel Turner (right).

They also met their fundraising target of £250.

Next year, they hope to tackle the Jurassic Coast, a World Heritage Site on the English Channel coast of southern England.