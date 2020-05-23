Father and son Nottingham Forest fans Dan Selvey and nine-year-old Ben will be setting out on a cycling trip along the Grantham Canal from the City Ground football stadium to raise money for the NHS.

Dan said: “We are going to cycle from the river Trent back to Grantham using the whole length of the Grantham canal. We are doing this on May 30.

“I recently started my justgiving page and have already raised more than £460 for the NHS.