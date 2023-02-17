A man, who is now in remission from cancer, will be hiking along the peak district with his son to raise money for charity.

Jonathan Turner, 56, was diagnosed with lymphoma two years ago, and has now been in remission for six months.

As he is now "fit and healthy" Jonathan will be hiking across the peak district on July 23, to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Daniel Turner (left) and Jonathan Turner (right). (62501932)

Jonathan, who lives on Dysart Road in Grantham, said: "I wanted to do it [the hike] last year but I was going through chemo so it wasn't a good idea.

"When you go through chemo, you go through days you want to give up but then I read about a 12-year-old girl who had incurable cancer but was in remission and I thought I can do this.

"Cancer is on the increase - and that's a scary prospect.

"Macmillan do a fantastic job and even though I didn't need their services, there are people out there who are a lot worse off than me.

"I was lucky but they [Macmillan] do need help.

"Macmillan need every penny they can get. They don't get money from anywhere else except donations and the fact someone at some point is going to be touched by cancer, they made need their help.

"We've got to use every tool in the box to fight this disease."

Jonathan's mother also suffered with breast cancer and sadly died five years ago, aged 96.

Jonathan is raising money for his hike via Just Giving at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/houseturnerforcancer.

His son Daniel, 18, will join him on the hike, which they aim to begin at 8.40am on the day.