Father and sons were victims of vicious mob in Grantham town centre
Published: 12:00, 23 August 2020
A father has told how he and his two sons were seriously assaulted in a mob attack in Grantham town centre, which was so serious that he thought one of his sons was going to die.
Peter Brown was with his sons on a Saturday night out when a group of people attacked them and knocked him and one of his sons unconscious.
Last week, four men were jailed for their part in a number of violent acts that took place in the incident on October 27, 2018.
