A father has appealed for the return of his son's bicycle which was stolen from their home just before Christmas.

The Trek 3700 bicycle was stolen from a shed in Stephenson Avenue, Gonerby Hill Foot, Grantham, overnight on Tuesday/Wednesday, December 21 and 22. The cycle is postcoded.

While it was being taken away, the rear mudguard of the bike was torn off, as it was being hauled over a fence.

A Trek 3700 bicycle like this one was stolen from a shed in Gonerby Hill Foot just before Christmas. (53972889)

The father, who does not wish to be named, said he believed there had been a number of similar thefts in the area around the same time. He said: "If this was one of a series of offences in the Gonerby Hill Foot area, then what are the police doing to alert the public and prevent and detect similar offences?

"There are people who are worried about the level of crime in this area. Somebody might be trying to sell stuff on."

The stolen bike was one of three bikes kept in the shed.

If you have information about the stolen bike or other similar crimes call the police on 101.