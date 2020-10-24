A father is refusing to remove flowers he has planted in front of his son’s grave after he was given a deadline to remove them.

Nick Johnson has planted the flowers at his son Luke’s grave at Hill Top cemetery in Great Gonerby, even though it is against the rules of Great Gonerby Parish Council, which looks after the cemetery. Its rules say no rooted plants are allowed by graves.

Mr Johnson says he should be able to plant flowers there, but the council insists people must abide by the rules, which it says are in line with many other cemeteries in the area.