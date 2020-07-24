Father makes complaint to police after black teenager is searched three times at Grantham railway station

The father of a black teenager has made a complaint to police after his son was searched three times within 90 minutes at Grantham railway station.

Adrian Roberts says his 19-year-old son, Tristan, was “humiliated” when he was searched by officers a second time in the gents’ toilets, where he was asked to remove his trousers for a search.

It comes as racial profiling and unfair treatment of people of colour is in the spotlight following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in America.