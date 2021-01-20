The father of a black teenager who was stopped and searched three times at Grantham railway station says he is frustrated after British Transport Police said there was no case to answer following an investigation.

Adrian Robertscalled for the investigation after his son Tristan, 19, was searched after getting off a train at the station to visit a friend in the town last July. He was searched by British Transport Police three times within an hour and a half.

Mr Roberts said: “Words cannot explain our frustration and disappointment. However it does not surprise us. l am in no way shocked by the result.I am looking at my options here and considering the way forward.”

Tristan Roberts

Mr Roberts said he is taking legal advice and may appeal against the decision.

Tristan was taken to one side by British Transport Police on the bridge atGrantham railway station, handcuffed and searched. He was then taken to the station toilets and stripped searched. He was searched a third time outside the toilets before being allowed to leave the station.

Mr Roberts said he believed Tristan was picked out of the crowd because of his colour. He said his son was ‘humiliated’ by the experience. Tristan, a chef from Wolverhampton, told the Journal he was annoyed at the same time because the officers stopped him for a ticket check, but it “somehow turned into a drugs and weapons search”.

At the time British Transport Police said they were conducting a routine operation, targeting County Lines activity. They said: “The purpose of the operation is to tackle gangs using the railway to transport drugs, and identify and safeguard the young and vulnerable people they often exploit or intimidate into being couriers.”

In a letter to Mr Roberts, Detective Superintendent Peter Fulton, of BTP professional standards department, said: “The burden of proof that I must apply when considering such matters is on the balance of probabilities. To determine that a standard has been breached and, in order to determine a case against an officer, I must be satisfied that it is more likely than not that the officer’s behaviour/actions have fallen below the standard.

“Having reviewed the evidence, I have come to the decision that the officer(s) subject to this complaint have no case to answer.”