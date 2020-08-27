The father of a Grantham man who was shot dead in a field hopes that evidence can be unearthed to help him find justice.

Tony Corley wants to look for the weapon and other evidence that could help convict the killers of his son Mark, 23, who died near Darlington in December 2000.

Mr Corley says he has been informed that the firearm could still be in the field where Mark was found. He says a local metal detecting club has offered to help search the field.

Tony Corley has set up a support group. (15437158)

Mr Corley says he has asked Lincolnshire Police for the files on the case but is disappointed to be told he cannot have them because of data protection.

Five men appeared in court accused of Mark’s murder, but the case was thrown out by the judge after it was discovered police had illegally bugged their conversations with solicitors.

Mr Corley wrote a book called ‘More Questions Than Answers?’ about Mark and the subsequent failings in the investigation.

Mr Corley said: “The fields where Mark was are going to be detected, looking for real evidence which the police never did.”

A cash reward of £20,000 was also offered in return for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Mark’s death.

Almost 20 years after the murder, Mr Corley says his death has “destroyed” his life and his family and he wants to keep the case in people’s minds to help find justice for Mark.

