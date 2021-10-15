A Grantham father-of-four has shed more than 14 stone, nearly half his body weight, during the Covid-19 pandemic and has signed up for the London Marathon.

Leigh Buff, also known as ‘Big Buffy’, tipped the scales at 32 stone when he embarked on his mammoth weight loss challenge in October 2020, after becoming concerned about his health.

The 37-year-old now weighs 17st 8lbs stone after completely overhauling his diet and lifestyle and losing an impressive 14 stone in just 12 months.

Leigh Buff (52222840)

Leigh, who lives with his partner Zara and their four children in Tamar Court, Grantham, said he was first inspired to make some drastic changes after piling on five stone during the first national lockdown.

He said: “The main problem with my diet was my portion control. I was also drinking far too much alcohol.”

After appealing for exercise equipment online last year, Chris Charlesworth and Gavin Tuck came forward to offer to pay for a six-month gym membership each for Leigh. He then started working with his gym coach, Scott Newcombe, and personal trainer Pacie Richards, who devised a personalised training circuit for Leigh.He then started working with his gym coach, Scott Newcombe, and personal trainer Pacie Richards, who devised a personalised training circuit for Leigh.

Leigh Buff

As well as exercising, Leigh focused more on his diet and embarked on the Keto Diet for the first three months to kick start his new regime.

He added: “I realised that the Keto diet wasn’t going to be sustainable for the rest of my life and so now it’s all about only consuming the calories that I need that day.”

Speaking at his weigh in at Anytime Fitness, on Westgate, this weekend, he said: “I feel absolutely amazing but also humble and very loved by all the kind comments that I have received on Facebook. My health and fitness is now through the roof.”

Despite his incredible weight loss, Leigh is determined to continue with his fitness journey and with a series of running challenges over the next 12 months including a half marathon.

He added: “I have got as much running experience as I have flying and I don’t mean flying in an aeroplane, I mean growing wings and flying. The only running I have ever done before it to get to the front of the queue at the chip shop.”

Leigh is aiming to be able to run 5K by Christmas followed by a 10K race in February and the Boston half marathon in May. He has also entered the ballot of the London Marathon for the grand finale.

He added: “In between the half and the London marathon, I am planning on a three quarter marathon in stages that I will come up with myself to give myself goals and challenges throughout the year.”

With all the running challenges ahead, Leigh is determined to try and raise some funds for a variety of charities along the way, adding: “I like the thought of incorporating a charity aspect as I would really like to raise some money for some really truly good causes - some personal to me and other charities too. I just really want to try and make a difference.”

Not content with all his running challenges ahead, Leigh will be taking part in his first amateur boxing bout for Touch Gloves Boxing Gym, Dysart Road, between March and April 2022.

He added: “I am looking forward to representing them as it’s my way of thanking the gym for all the help and support they have given me.”

Leigh is now hoping to help others improve their own health and fitness by enrolling at college to study nutrition in more detail and personal training, sports therapy/massage.