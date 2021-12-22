The father of a Grantham man who was shot dead more than 20 years ago, has set up a support group for families who are still waiting for justice.

In 2000, Mark Corley was shot dead in a field near Darlington, and his killers were never caught.

Mark's father Tony Corley has set up MURDER no JUSTICE, a group that will help support families who have lost a loved one through murder.

Tony Corley has set up a support group. (15437158)

Tony said: "Nobody should take somebody’s life and just walk free.

"There’s not enough support out there; I’ve known others to go away and they’ve took their own life because of the strain and the pressures and how it destroys the families.

"It’s just good to talk to somebody who has gone through similar circumstances."

He added: "I know it won’t bring their loved ones back, but if they have a 30-minute talk on the phone, or less than that, just to make them realise still that they’re not on their own."

Five men appeared in court accused of Mark’s murder, but the case was thrown out by the judge after it was discovered police had illegally bugged their conversations with solicitors.

Tony subsequently wrote a book called ‘More Questions Than Answers?’ about Mark and the failings in the investigation.

One of those who have been helped by Tony is Stacey Allan, whose sister, Nikki, was killed 29 years ago at the age of seven.

Nikki was stabbed 37 times before being found in a derelict building, but her killer was never found.

Stacey, from Sunderland, said: "Everybody was running about looking for Nikki everywhere; there were police there, everything, it was quite a shock to see for an 8-year-old and then I can remember going to my Grandad’s house and then waking up and hearing that they’d found Nikki’s body the next day."

She continued: "One thing I do know for sure is that me and my family, we won’t ever give up, never.

"I want people to know out there, who are suffering, that they’re not alone.

"It’s really good to have somebody there, it’s actually good for me to speak to somebody else about it; I find it very comforting."

In regards to the murder of Mark, a Lincolnshire Police Spokesperson has said: "A review is held periodically, in line with force policy.

"Should additional evidence or information be forthcoming discussions will be held with the Crown Prosecution Service and every effort will be made to progress the case."

Tony and Stacey have teamed up to run the charity, and anyone in need of support can contact them at Murdernojustice44@gmail.com