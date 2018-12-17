Updated: Fault behind power cut which hit more than 1,000 Grantham properties is identified
Electricity has been restored to all properties affected by a power cut in Grantham this morning (Monday).
According to Western Power Distribution, 1,085 homes in the Harrowby Lane and Alma Park area were affected by an outage, first reported at around 8.50am.
An underground fault beneath the Sunningdale estate has been identified as behind the outage and investigations are under way. However, no further disruption is expected, said a spokesman.
Power was off between 8.40am and 10.31am.
