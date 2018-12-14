Fears for children's safety as busy Grantham pedestrian crossing remains closed

Pedestrians are facing further delays after Network Rail announced that the southern footpath under Barrowby Road bridge will remain shut until later this month.

Residents living near the bridge received a letter last week, informing them that further essential works needed to be carried out and the footpath will not be reopened until Sunday 21st December.

Network Rail closed the south pedestrian underpass at the Barrowby Road bridge last month in order to carry out ‘essential repair work on the railway bridge’.

It was meant to be reopened on Monday but Network Rail stated that they need to carry out additional safety works before they can re-open the path.

Pedestrians have been advised to walk to the pedestrian crossing further up on the road and then back down the other side.

Nadine Woolley of Worcester Road, Grantham, is worried that it won’t be long until someone is hurt after witnessing schoolchildren choosing to walk on the road underneath the bridge instead of using the pedestrian crossing.

She said: “ I witnessed schoolchildren of approximately 13 or 14-years-old dicing with death by using the road underneath the bridge at Asda roundabout in Grantham because the footpath is closed.

“We’ve already had two fatalities last week and it upset me that I was just about to witness another.

“One boy was pushing a bike in the middle of the road. It was rush hour and it was starting to get dark and they’re dressed in their dark uniforms.

“It was horrible to witness and I felt helpless sitting in my car in the rush hour traffic.

“Something has to be done about this immediately. Perhaps a PCSO or someone at school rush hour could possibly redirect the kids before they get to the bridge or close the pavement further round by the petrol station at the pedestrian crossing.

“I have shared my concerns with Network Rail, Grantham Police, Coun Richard Davies and Lincolnshire County Council and was told to email the schools and let them know.

Lincolnshire County Council also confirmed that they were going to pass it on their education teams to discuss with schools in the area.

“It needs to be dealt with immediately before a child loses their life.

“Somebody has to take responsibility.”

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for Highways, said: “Unfortunately, Network Rail have decided that they need to carry out additional safety works before they can re-open the path.

“In light of this, their works will continue until 21 December. However, we are pushing them to bring in additional workers to get the job completed as soon as possible.”