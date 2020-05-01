Health bosses fear not enough people in Lincolnshire will take up coronavirus vaccines and create “herd immunity” once they become a reality.

Lincolnshire County Council’s assistant director for public health Tony McGinty said it was “more important now than ever” to push the need for 95 per cent of people to undertake vaccinations in order for them to have the most effectiveness.

“People are obviously worried about Covid-19 and looking forward to there being a vaccine available but it will be so very important that people do take it up and make the efforts of scientists working on it all over the world count,” said Mr McGinty.