'Fed up to the back teeth' of people littering at Denton Reservoir near Grantham
Published: 14:50, 21 June 2020
| Updated: 14:51, 21 June 2020
Anti-social behaviour at a beauty spot near Grantham is ongoing despite several calls in recent months for visitors to show respect.
The Journal has reported a number of times on issues at Denton Reservoir, including littering, groups of youths intimidating others and a blatant disregard for social distancing rules during the coronavirus pandemic.
A fed-up reader contacted the Journal this afternoon, after taking a picture of litter collected at the beauty spot.
