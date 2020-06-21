Home   News   Article

'Fed up to the back teeth' of people littering at Denton Reservoir near Grantham

By Marie Bond
-
Published: 14:50, 21 June 2020
 Published: 14:50, 21 June 2020

Anti-social behaviour at a beauty spot near Grantham is ongoing despite several calls in recent months for visitors to show respect.

The Journal has reported a number of times on issues at Denton Reservoir, including littering, groups of youths intimidating others and a blatant disregard for social distancing rules during the coronavirus pandemic.

A fed-up reader contacted the Journal this afternoon, after taking a picture of litter collected at the beauty spot.

