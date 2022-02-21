Help improve support services for victims of crime in Lincolnshire by sharing your views.

Neighbourhood Alert is requesting feedback from people affected by crime to help shape support services for victims in the county.

All of the feedback received with be analysed and used to influence the future of the support services to help make improvements that will better meet the needs of victims and survivors in Lincolnshire.

It is vital that as many people as possible who have experienced crime participate to ensure that the results are representative of the breadth of views and experiences of victims and survivors.

The online survey can be found at: https://supporttovictimsofcrimesurvey2022.questionpro.com/?custom1=V%20Lincolnshire%20Alert