In our sixth feature of Inspirational Women, we talk to two assistant curates, Mother Kate Hough and Mother Hannah Grivell.

To Kate Hough and Hannah Grivell, faith and religion have always been part of their lives, but neither thought they would pursue a career in religion.

However, when they both got a “calling from God”, their career paths led them to where they are today.

Mother Kate Hough (left) and Mother Hannah Grivell (right). (63530088)

From a young age, Mother Hannah was surrounded by a family working in a religious setting as her father trained to be a priest and her grandmother was also one of the first women to be ordained as a priest in 1994.

As a teenager, she was “quite adamant” she wasn’t going to follow in her family’s footsteps.

However, when she was 19, Hannah went on a week-long youth pilgrimage in Norfolk and she was working as part of the ministry team and started to look into a religious career.

Mother Hannah Grivell, assistant curate at St Wulfram's Church in Grantham. (63530085)

She added: “From there, it has taken 12 years to get to this point because of the process and life.

“During that time I met my husband, I had a baby and all of those things. Life just gets in the way but here we are.”

Growing up in a Christian family, Mother Kate’s faith during her teenage years was not her focus.

Mother Kate Hough, assistant curate at St Wulfram's Church in Grantham. (63530082)

She said: “I knew God was around somewhere, but it really wasn’t important in my life.”

It was at 21-years-old that Kate had a “real crisis” in her life, and a “life changing encounter with a priest” started to turn her back towards her faith.

She added: “When he [the priest] found me, his only answer was God told me to be here. He really helped me not just in my spiritual life but my personal life as well.”

Kate tried to “actively deny I had a calling” but when her friend took her to vocation day at the Lincoln Diocese she openly admitted for the first time she was thinking about priesthood.

Hannah and Kate were ordained into St Wulfram’s Church as assistant curates in June 2022.

Being an assistant curate is the next part of their training and in theory it is a “vicar apprenticeship”, added Hannah.

Curates are appointed by a bishop to serve a parish. Within their role, they learn how to do baptisms, funerals and pastoral visits, among other duties.

Hannah said: “We still learn to do the same things, but we each bring different things to the job.”

Kate and Hannah are the first two female curates to work at St Wulfram’s Church at the same time.

Kate said that both of their ages play an “interesting role” as female curates are perceived to be older.

Both feel lucky to be where they are today in St Wulfram’s Church as it offers a “welcoming” atmosphere and is “open to all”.

However, being a woman in the church has come with its challenges for both in different ways.

Hannah, who is married with a two-year-old daughter, was pregnant during her studying and had to take maternity leave from college.

She said: “When she [her daughter] was six months old I could finish and still come back to my studying.

“Not everywhere in the country has that policy though, so it’s really tricky for young women who are maybe recently married or want to have kids.

“I remember moving around quite a bit because of my dad, but if the man needs to move the wife will.

“But if it’s the wife who needs to move and the man likes his job, then it’s a weird thing for them to move because of the wife.”

Another challenge that Hannah faced was losing friends because of her role as they “didn’t agree with my calling for priesthood”.

For Kate, it was the fact she was single, she wasn’t married and that she didn’t want children.

She said: “There’s a difference in how people treat a single male and single female curate.

“I had to explain why I’m single without children in my 30’s multiple times to people not just in the church, but to members of the public. I don’t see men being grilled like this.

“It’s a very traditional attitude of single men in their 40’s they’re fine, but what’s wrong with a woman in her 30’s who has never been married and doesn’t have children?

“People look horrified when I say I don’t want children.”

Another challenge both have faced is “sometimes people don’t know what to call us”, added Hannah.

Both are referred to as Mother, but on occasion they have come across female vicars referred to as Fathers.

Kate added: “The problem we are facing tends to be when older women won’t call us Mother, and that’s fine.

“But equally, when we’ve had male curates they are prepared to call them Father.”

Over the years, both have started to see the “tide turning” in terms of women getting into the church.

In 2020, Women and the Church (WATCH) found that in 25 dioceses, 30% of stipendiary parish clergy were women.

In 2015, only 10 dioceses made up this proportion, showing that times are changing.

However, there is still more that needs to be done to “empower” the next generation of women into the church.

Hannah said: “I do say why on earth do we do this?”

On this remark, Kate added: “Because we love it here. The people are incredible, and not just the people who attend the church but the people we interact with day in and day out.

“We sit and we laugh about all of this but in the grand scheme of things, hopefully in another 30 years, girls growing up will have seen so many more female clergy and they will be empowered to follow their calling.”

Hannah added: “Being a part of this is really exciting. It’s really hard sometimes, but it’s good.

"I think having watched it over the years and seeing it change, it’s been great to be a part of that and be there for the future of it.

“You’ve got the freedom to follow wherever God takes you. Trust that God is in the process. Don’t be afraid.”

Kate was once told that a calling is like “parachuting without being able to see the parachute and God is your invisible parachute".

She added: “Sometimes you can’t feel him and other times you can.

“I think for women, I would say if you genuinely believe that God is calling you, don’t be afraid.

“There’s going to be some really hard times, but there are going to be so many laughs along the way.

“You will get a family who love and support you no matter what you do because we’re all serving God and we’re serving God’s people.”