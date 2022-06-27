DogFest held at Belvoir Castle near Grantham with over 18,000 visitors enjoying themselves
Published: 16:00, 27 June 2022
Over 18,000 visitors attended a popular dog festival over the weekend.
Belvoir Castle hosted DogFest on Saturday and Sunday, which offered a wide range of entertainment for both dogs and humans, including dedicated walks.
Owners could listen to talks on dogs and spoil their furry friends with unique treats, stylish apparel and beds, to doggy dinners and walking accessories all available.