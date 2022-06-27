Home   News   Article

DogFest held at Belvoir Castle near Grantham with over 18,000 visitors enjoying themselves

By Matthew Taylor
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 16:00, 27 June 2022

Over 18,000 visitors attended a popular dog festival over the weekend.

Belvoir Castle hosted DogFest on Saturday and Sunday, which offered a wide range of entertainment for both dogs and humans, including dedicated walks.

Owners could listen to talks on dogs and spoil their furry friends with unique treats, stylish apparel and beds, to doggy dinners and walking accessories all available.

