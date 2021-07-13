Hundreds of dogs attended a doggy festival near Grantham at the weekend.

A Dog's Life Doggy Day Care, on Hornsby Road, said the 'Festival for Dogs' held at the Croxton Kerrial Cricket Club in the Vale of Belvoir, on Sunday was a great success with up to 800 pooches attending.

The festival featured around 40 retail outlets and displays from one of the very best canine training providers in the UK, Armatus Canine.

A Festival for Dogs, organised by A Dog's Life Day Care Centre, (49146784)

It also hosted a fun dog show with 16 classes with rosettes and trophies awarded to the winners.

For more information, search for A Dog’s Life Group on Facebook or visit www.adogslifegroup.com

There will also be a special feature in Friday's Grantham Journal.