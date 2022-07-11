A festival for dogs was held in the sunshine for its fifth year.

The Festival for Dogs, organised by A Dog's Life based in Grantham, returned to Croxton Kerrial over the weekend in hot conditions.

Organisers made sure that there were plenty of ways for owners to keep their furry friends nice and cool, with hoses, a cooling tent and shaded areas available to all..

Amber Harlow and Pink. (57880721)

The event, which ran on Saturday and Sunday, was the fifth time that A Dog's Life had organised the festival.

There were once again stalls offering a variety of canine friendly goodies, as well as the dog show.

K9 First Aid offered courses for owners to practice first aid, which were described as "absolutely brilliant" by the event's organisers.

Cherie Churchill and June. (57880711)

Pools were available for the pooches to cool down in, with Paws and Wrinkle selling cooling bandanas to combat the heat.

A Dog's Life said: "Massive congratulations to all the winners. You all totally deserved it.

"We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone that came over the last two days and supported us. You're all truly amazing."

Montys Mate. (57880717)

Teena Wright and Luna. (57880725)

Ben Curson. (57880731)

Simon and Louise Toon. (57880735)

Liz Key. (57880742)

