A village event that offers live music, real ales, shopping and an abundance of food will return next weekend (June 18 and 19).

Castle Bytham Midsummer Festival starts on the Saturday with the 5km ‘Chase’ race, in which entrants are pursued by a pitchfork-waving farmer.

As they set off at 10am, those who prefer a more sedate pace can take part in a historical walk, and villagers will open their stalls for the garage sale.