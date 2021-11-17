The Festival of Angels will launch on Friday (November 19) at St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham.

Large angel sculptors, representing eight archangels who have a different ‘responsibility’ including Gabriel as the messenger and Michael as a warrior, will be displayed in several areas of the church.

The community art project has been funded by the Arts Council, Historic England, South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) and the National Lottery, and has been in the pipeline since 2019.

Festival of Angels at St Wulfram's Church (53136991)

Anne-Marie Kerr, artist is residence, has been working with individuals and community groups over the last few weeks, to help construct, design and decorate the sculptures, ranging from two meters high to a staggering seven metres.

Rector of St Wulfram’s Father Stuart Cradduck said: “The festival was initially going to form part of the Wulfram 2020 celebrations but were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Messages of hope and thanksgivings have been written on the sculptures for everyone who has been an angel over the last 18months.

Festival of Angels at St Wulfram's Church (53136985)

"There has been so much hard work by so many individuals and groups that has gone into this incredibly creative project and we are so excited to see them.”

The Festival of Angels will be held at St Wulframs from Friday, November 19, 2021 until February 2, 2022, between 9am and 4pm each day. Evening visits are also being planned.

Hundreds of visitors are also expected to visit the church in the next few weeks to visit the ice skating rink and Christmas tree festival.

For more information, visit www.stwulframs.org.uk or find them on Facebook

Festival of Angels at St Wulfram's Church (53136979)

Festival of Angels at St Wulfram's Church (53136976)

Festival of Angels at St Wulfram's Church (53136988)