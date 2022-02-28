Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Colsterworth Festival of Performing Arts concludes its 25th year with a weekend of music and drama

By Matthew Taylor
-
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 16:42, 28 February 2022
 | Updated: 16:44, 28 February 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A performance arts festival wrapped up for the 25th time with a weekend of music and drama.

The Colsterworth Festival of Performing Arts concluded this weekend with a day of musical and stage performances in the village.

After last year's festival was called off by Covid, chairman and founder of the festival, Julia Kerby, said that the event was "amazing".

Arts and Showbiz Grantham Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE