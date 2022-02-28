Colsterworth Festival of Performing Arts concludes its 25th year with a weekend of music and drama
A performance arts festival wrapped up for the 25th time with a weekend of music and drama.
The Colsterworth Festival of Performing Arts concluded this weekend with a day of musical and stage performances in the village.
After last year's festival was called off by Covid, chairman and founder of the festival, Julia Kerby, said that the event was "amazing".