An Armed Forces charity has received a £800 donation.

SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, received the donation from the Colsterworth Festival of Remembrance (CFoR).

CFoR chair, Captain David Heath French, presented a cheque to his brother Richard French, SSAFA regional fundraising officer, outside the Colsterworth war memorial, which the CFoR previously campaigned to maintain.

Richard French (left) with Captain David Heath French and outside the Colsterworth War memorial.

Richard French said: “SSAFA is delighted to accept this donation from the Colsterworth Festival of Remembrance as this money will go towards providing lifelong support to serving men and women and veterans from the British Armed Forces and their families or dependents.”

The CFoR raises money for local charities each year.