The first Festival of the Horse at Belvoir Castle wowed the crowds at the weekend.

The event brought together an impressive array of organisations all focussed on horses and horsemanship.

These included the Household Cavalry, cossacks, knights and others.

Festival of the Horse at Belvoir Castle. (51265494)

Charlotte Whalley, Belvoir Castle head of events, said: “For our first year of hosting Festival of the Horse, we are delighted with how the weekend went and found it to be a huge success.

“We have learnt a lot and had great feedback from our visitors. We can’t wait to hold an even bigger and better event next year with many more stalls, performers and delicious food outlets to choose from.

"Thank you to our exceptional performers: Her Majesty’s Household Cavalry, Knights of Nottingham, the Dzhigitovka International Cossacks, UK Polocrosse Association and the Tentpegging riders for putting on a magnificent show!”

