Belvoir Castle has announced the Festival of the Horse will still go ahead this weekend, following the death of The Queen.

The Festival of the Horse will take place at the castle on Saturday, September 10, and Sunday, September 11.

Her Grace, the Duchess of Rutland Emma Manners, shared her condolences to the Royal Family, alongside the announcement.

The Queen visiting Belvoir Castle in 1997. Credit: Courtesy of Belvoir Castle. (59206315)

The Queen visiting Belvoir Castle in 1997. Credit: Courtesy of Belvoir Castle. (59206508)

She said: "We have thought deeply over whether to continue with this weekend’s Festival of the Horse, and have decided that the event will go ahead.

"The Queen had such a profound love of horses, and we feel that the festival will provide a welcome opportunity for our community to come together in recognition of Her Majesty’s 70 years of service to the country and Commonwealth.

"We will begin each day with a short service of remembrance, followed by two minutes of silence, before returning to our programme of events that celebrate horses and horsemanship, both of which we know were a passion for the Queen her entire life.

The Queen visiting Belvoir Castle in 1997. Credit: Courtesy of Belvoir Castle. (59206407)

The Queen visiting Belvoir Castle in 1997. Credit: Courtesy of Belvoir Castle. (59206474)

"Her Majesty dedicated herself to service and duty. As members of her larger family, we feel an extraordinary loss that she is no longer with us.

"We hope that in coming together this weekend, we can take solace in the sense of community that is so strong here in the East Midlands.

"We will open a book of condolence in the castle’s Guard Room, and invite visitors to record their thoughts and prayers at this difficult time."

The acts rehearsing ahead of Festival of the Horse. (58926485)

The Queen visited Belvoir Castle in November 1997.

The two minute silence will take place at 11am on Saturday and Sunday, September 10 and 11.