Knipfest organisers donate £24,000 to Grantham charities
Published: 14:54, 13 September 2022
| Updated: 14:56, 13 September 2022
The organisers of Knipfest have handed over £24,000 to Grantham charities after this year's successful festival.
The popular music festival, held on July 30, raised £24,000, and this has been donated to Cancer Research UK, St Barnabas Hospice and Dove Hospice in equal amounts.
A spokesperson from Knipfest, said: "Over 1,200 people attended this year's event which was held on July 30.
"The growing audience were blessed with fine weather, and a host of great bands and fine food stalls."
This year's festival was held at Kesteven Rugby Club, Woodnook.
The organisers have thanked everyone who helped to make the event successful.