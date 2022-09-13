More news, no ads

The organisers of Knipfest have handed over £24,000 to Grantham charities after this year's successful festival.

The popular music festival, held on July 30, raised £24,000, and this has been donated to Cancer Research UK, St Barnabas Hospice and Dove Hospice in equal amounts.

A spokesperson from Knipfest, said: "Over 1,200 people attended this year's event which was held on July 30.

Members of the Knipfest committee, Phil Noon, Jon Watchorn and John Copley handing over the cheques to from Paisley Paddison, Sue Whitworth (St Barnabas) Dora Walls (Dove Hospice) Lynn Copley, Rosie East (St Barnabas) and Rebecca (Cancer Research) (59274420)

"The growing audience were blessed with fine weather, and a host of great bands and fine food stalls."

This year's festival was held at Kesteven Rugby Club, Woodnook.

The organisers have thanked everyone who helped to make the event successful.