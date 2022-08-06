The organisers of a local vintage festival have thanked everyone who made the event possible.

A vintage festival, organised by the Lincolnshire Fire Aid 999 team, hosted fire engines, cars, tractors and lorries from over the years at the weekend.

The team behind the event wrote a letter to honour everyone who helped out with the festival.

The Great Gonerby Vintage Festival was organised by the Lincolnshire Fire Aid 999 team. (58361243)

The letter said: "Now that we have cleared the field and tidied up after the Lincolnshire Fire Aid 999 event, we thought it was appropriate to thank those that supported us over the weekend. Firstly thanks to Tony and Jenny Critchley for the loan of the field.

"Thanks to Treasure Transport, Hudson White Services, R C Setchfield, Chandlers, Kesteven Skips, Colas, Burrows Recovery, and all the exhibitors and stall holders for being there showing their goods, and the local bagpipers for entertaining over the weekend.

"Thanks to all the public for coming and supporting the event because without of all your support the event wouldn’t be possible. Also thanks to the Grantham Journal as well.

"Mick, Steve, Jeff and Charlotte, of Lincolnshire Fire Aid."