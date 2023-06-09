A popular charity festival returns next month.

Knipfest 2023 will return on Saturday, July 22, at the Kesteven Rugby Club from 3.30pm until 10.30pm.

The event raises money for local cancer charities and is held in memory of Julie Copley, who lost her battle with breast cancer in 2010, aged 41.

The line up for 2023 includes Ultra Nineties, Crazy Ape, Rookie Numbers, Five Day Weekend, Florence, Aubrey Eels & The Baron and GRAB Orchestra.

As well as live music, there will also be food stalls, a licensed bar and much more.

Last year, the event raised over £20,000 for various charities.

Tickets can be bought at www.ticketsource.co.uk/knipfest/knipfest-2023/2023-07-22/15:30/t-ojmrxgo and they cost £25 and under 12’s go free.

The Kesteven Rugby Club is found in Woodnook, Grantham.