A festival that celebrates unexceptional cars from the 20th century is returning to the area.

The Hagerty Festival of the Unexceptional returns this weekend, showcasing marvellously mundane motors and bringing plenty of fun to Grimsthorpe Castle.

The 2022 event will be the 8th Concours de l’Ordinaire organised by Hagerty, taking place on Saturday (July 30), and will see unexceptional vehicles lined up in their hundreds on the castle’s lawns.

The event is set to take place this weekend. Credit: Festival of the Unexceptional (58266855)

A host of entertainment for all the family, as well as food and drink, will be available as this rather unusual festival brings unexceptional displays with exceptional fun.

This year will see TV ‘Wheeler Dealer’ Mike Brewer as a special guest, who will be around all day to meet fans and appreciate the unexceptional motors.

Several familiar faces will return for the Concours judging panel too, with motoring journalist Steve Cropley joining for the first time.

Organisers are looking for unexceptional cars registered between 1967 and 1997 and the judges will place an emphasis on originality and ordinary, less "exotic" versions of cars.

They certainly prefer Ls to SRis, Populars to Cosworths, and Renaults to Rolls-Royces.

Judges also like to learn about the story behind the car, as this can make the difference when having to choose between a number of the same make and model, so for anyone submitting an entry it is worthwhile including as much information as you can, along with a selection of good photos of your vehicle.

Concours entry nominations can be submitted here: https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/a7b26d2fe0c047b899194c5bd60cd551

Tickets for the festival can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/festival-of-the-unexceptional-tickets-289523762367?

