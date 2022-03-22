The next in a series of exciting events to welcome people back to our high streets and town centres takes place this weekend with Grantham Youth Fest in the Market Place.

It was postponed from February due to Storm Eunice and is back on Saturday (March 26) with a free skate and scooter park, street art and a graffiti wall, music, entertainment, prizes and surprises.

Grantham Youth Fest comes hot on the heels of two successful events last weekend – Grantham’s Welcome Back Folk Festival and the spectacular Bourne In Lights, which together saw more than 4,000 visitors enjoy the fun.

The poster for Grantham Youth Fest, originally scheduled for February half term. (54673768)

All these events are funded by the Government’s Welcome Back Fund, established to support local authority projects which help the recovery of town centres.

Cabinet member for culture and visitor economy, Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, said: “We have all been bowled over by the way people have taken these recent events to their hearts and helped make them such a success.

“South Kesteven District Council's Arts and Cultural Services team will be out again this weekend to set up the temporary skate park in the Market Place as the centrepiece for this event, aimed at young people and families.

“We are pleased to be able to bring more people into our town centres in events which also support local artists and freelancers as they bring exciting and engaging work to South Kesteven.”

Grantham Youth Fest runs from 10am to 3pm.

The skateboard and scooter park is open:

10-11am - beginners

11-12noon - competent/advanced

12-1pm - beginners

1-2pm - competent/advanced

2-3pm - beginners

Helmets must be worn by all participants – people can bring their own scooter/skateboard or borrow one from the organisers.