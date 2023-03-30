A popular music festival was wrapped up with a presentation and concert to honour its 47 award winners.

The Grantham Music Festival welcomed back Heidi Fardell, this time as a guest presenter and performer, for a trophy presentation and concert on March 18 at Christchurch in Finkin Street.

The evening rounded off the 61st edition of the festival, which saw over 450 musicians perform between March 7 and 12.

Heidi Fardell returned to Grantham Music Festival as a presenter. (63271248)

Heidi was a regular performer at the GMF whilst studying at the Kesteven and Grantham Girls School before gaining her Bmus (Hons) and Mmus in performance at Goldsmiths University and a further postgraduate diploma at Birmingham Conservatoire, studying recorders and Baroque flute.

She performed a selection of pieces, on different types of recorder, one of which was a premiere performance of “Prelude: The Seafront” composed by Althea Talbot-Howard and showed off her skills by also playing two recorders at the same time.

With a total of 47 trophies being awarded throughout the evening, the audience were treated to a variety of performances from a selection of trophy winners, including:

The trophy winners gathered together at the Grantham Music Festival presentation concert. (63270390)

Emmeline Rose Hamilton - harp

Josef Fraser – cello

Daniel Degnan - electric guitar

Joseph Murfin – piano

Kaylie Chow and Cadence Sin - piano duet

Daniel Gardner and Eliyana James – vocal duet

Isaac Salt and Owen Fraser – violin duet

Josie Sleigh – trumpet

Tamar Schofield – voice

The Musical Keys (Helen Rees, Joanne and Daniel Gardner) – piano and voice

The St John’s Winter Singers who gave a rousing rendition of the Wellerman

Daniel Gardner. (63271254)

Daniel Gardner was presented with The Virtuosos Trophy for multiple vocal entries by one performer up to Key Stage 4, for best overall performance.

The John Wood Memorial Trophy for highest award in vocal and choral classes was presented to Samuel Davie, who also gave a polished performance of Herbert Howells “King David”.

The Ann Abbott Trophy for Best overall performance was presented to Alfred Kendon who performed his piano solo piece, Bach’s Toccata in E minor.

Joseff Fraser. (63271251)

A spokesperson for the festival said: "As always the Grantham Music Festival relies on a team of volunteers to keep things running smoothly.

"The Committee are keen to recruit a few more helpers for the actual festival period itself. Even if you think you can only help for one session (three hours) then that would help.

"Duties range from stewarding (reading out performers names etc.), door keeping, and if you have calligraphy skills (or really neat handwriting) we could do with an extra scribe for preparing the certificates."

St Johns Winter singers. (63271226)

The GMF will also be saying goodbye to the current chairman, who is hoping to move away from Grantham in the coming year, and so although a replacement has been selected there is still room for more people to join the committee.

Owen Fraser and Isaac Salt. (63271245)

Samuel Davie. (63271233)

Tamar Schofield. (63271239)

If you think you can help in anyway then please get in touch with the General Secretary Elizabeth Bowskill on gmfgensecretary@gmail.com

The Annual General Meeting of the Grantham Music Festival will be held on Wednesday July 5 at 7pm in the ChristChurch Parlour, Finkin Street.

Grantham Prep School pupils performing. (63271222)

Cliffdale Primary School during the primary music making afternoon. (63271267)

Emmeline Rose Hamilton. (63271263)

Daniel Degnan. (63271260)

Josie Sleigh. (63271257)

Gonerby Hill Foot Primary School was the choir class winner. (63271219)

Next year’s Grantham Music Festival is set to take place between March 4 and March 9, 2024, when the adjudicator will be Gill Johnston