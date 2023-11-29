Centrebus is offering people a Christmas treat this weekend.

On Sunday (December 3), Centrebus will be running a free Santa bus with some festive treats to collect along the way.

Centrebus will also be taking donations which will be donated to St Barnabas Hospice.

Centrebus

Stuart Forrester, depot manager at the Centrebus Grantham depot, said: “Santa invites everyone to join him and his merry helpers on the special Santa Bus Service.

“Pick up your Christmas Treats from Santa’s helpers on board the special bus services running up to every 30 minutes during the day.

“Donations given by members of the public on the Santa Bus service – daytime or evening will be given to the St Barnabas Hospice, Grantham.”

The Santa bus will leave Grantham Bus Station every 30 minutes, calling at Goodliff Road, Hornsby Road, Trent Road/Meres Leisure Centre, Dysart Road back to the Bus Station and Grantham Bus Station calling at Princess Drive, Queensway, Harrowby Lane/Tesco Express, Kenilworth Road, New Beacon Road, Hill Avenue, High Street and back to Grantham Bus Station.

People will also be able to use the bus to transport them to the Christmas light switch-on, taking place in Market Place at 4.30pm.

For more information, contact Centrebus by calling 0116 410 5050.