The first frosts of Autumn have arrived, and so have the charity Christmas cards.

Every year the Cards for Good Causes shop opens up in the George Centre and this year is no exception.

This year saw an early launch, with the volunteers opening their doors on October 8.

The shop will open Monday to Saturday, from 10am to 4pm, until Saturday, December 15.

Sally Scorer, manager of Cards for Good Causes, said: “People need plenty of time to get their cards and send them off.”

The store is staffed by a total of about 20 volunteers, with two or three working at a time, undertaking three-hour shifts.

Sally says more volunteers are always needed.

Cards for Good Causes supports more than 250 local and national charities and promises that at least 70p in every pound goes to these.

In the past ten years more than £40mn has been raised, including “a few thousand every year” in Grantham.

The charity has more than 300 shops operating all over the country.

Sally has been organising the Grantham shop for four years, something she took on after her husband volunteered.

The shop, which has been in the George for at least six years, previously operated for many years at The Alive Church in Castlegate.

When the Journal visited the shop, the Rev John Cooke and colleague Elaine were eager to serve customers.

John said: “We are off to a slow but steady start. We look forward to seeing lots of people over the next two months.”