Festive party will raise funds for sensory 'magic' carpet at Grantham College

Staff and pupils at Grantham College have raised just over £1,500 for a sensory ‘magic’ carpet.

The device, which would be placed in the Learning Development Centre within the college, is expected to cost £10,000 in total.

Pupils and staff at the Day Break day centre, which offers leisure activities for young adults with learning or physical disabilities, will be selling homemade bakes on Friday to raise further funds.

Daybreak pupils have been raising funds for the sensory carpet. (23122507)

The student union will also be hosting a quiz night on Thursday, December 12 and Day Break pupils celebrate their Christmas party on Friday, December 13, with a raffle full of prizes donated by local businesses.

If you would like to make a donation, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/shavingforcarpetride? or call the Day Break day centre on 01476 404331.

