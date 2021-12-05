The festive season is upon us and Belvoir Castle is celebrating with an array of events.

Entertainment ranges from light trails to a traditional Santa's grotto and a Regency Christmas.

For the very first time, Belvoir Castle is set to have the 'Enlightened Belvoir Light Trail', a 1.3km light trail to illuminate the castle this winter.

Christmas at Belvoir Castle. Picture Credit Charlotte Graham Picture Shows: (52604140)

The magical trail will be transformed with thousands of twinkling lights, talking trees and interactive stepping stones until January 1.

In addition to the excitement outside the castle, until January 2 visitors can experience a Regency Christmas at Belvoir Castle.

Step back in time as the estate is styled in the Regency era, with trees, lights and dramatic festive displays in each of the rooms.

The Enlightened Light Trail at Belvoir Castle. (51469391)

Or if you are wanting to meet Father Christmas, there is a traditional Santa's Grotto at the Engine Yard until December 23.

A variety of tickets can be bought at https://www.belvoircastle.com/ including single tickets or combined tickets to the festive events at the castle.