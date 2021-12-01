A variety of events will be taking place in Heydour near Grantham during the festive season.

There are events for the whole family, including a New Year's Eve Party, carol singing and even wine tastings.

Kicking off the festivities is the pop up caterer, Le Petit Bistro Bijou, who on Friday, December 3, will be catering a Bistro Night at the Heydour Parish Village Hall

Poster for the bistro night at Heydour Parish Village Hall (53392436)

Following this on Saturday, December 4, The Wriggly Tin will be hosting their annual Christmas Wine Tasting at the village hall.

There will be around 20 different wines for visitors to try, and unlike past events this year's tasting will be a walk around so guests can arrive when they wish, stay as long as they'd like and choose wines to taste from the tasting booklet.

Tickets for the wine tasting can be bought here.

Poster for the wine tasting at Heydour Parish Village Hall (53392433)

On Sunday, December 12, there will be a carol service at St Michael & All Angels Church, which will start at 4pm.

A New Year's Eve Party will be taking place on December 31 at the hall, where visitors can come along and celebrate the New Year with friends and family.

More information on tickets and the party menu can be found by emailing norman.hatcliff@btinternet.com or by calling 078779 447 427.