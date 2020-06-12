The number of lockdown fines issued by Lincolnshire Police has slowed since measures were eased in England, new figures have shown.

Government public health regulations introduced on March 27 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus enabled officers to issue individuals with penalty notices if they failed to comply after officers had engaged with them, explained the risks to public health and encouraged voluntary compliance.

Measures were first eased on May 13, when two people from different households could meet outside, as long as they were two metres apart.