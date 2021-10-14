Fewer than a quarter of Lincolnshire children aged 12 to 15 have so far been vaccinated for COVID according to government figures, despite a major push to promote the jab.

NHS vaccination data released today (Thursday) revealed that 1,126,365 doses COVID jabs had now been handed out in Lincolnshire. Of those, 543,789 were second jabs – around 86 per cent of the total 634,453 population of Lincolnshire.

There were 5,402 doses given out in the past week, 29 per cent more doses than the previous week’s 4,196.

Some 564,361 people over the age of 18, and 18,215 under 18s have received their first dose, while 540,621 over 18s and 3,168 under 18s were double-dosed.

The figures mean that, in Lincolnshire, 3,314 first and 327 second doses were given to under 18s last week.

Earlier this week government ministers wrote a public letter urging parents to vaccinate children aged 12 to 15 as soon as possible.

They said children and young people had been “hugely affected” by the pandemic both in their education and their social life, and looked to reassure parents that evidence showed young people remained at very low risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

However, they said there was a “need to continue to reduce the spread of COVID-19” and lessen the risk of children taking time off school.

In the latest government figures on Wednesday, just 21.1 per cent of children in Lincolnshire aged 12-15 had reportedly taken up the vaccine, despite infection rates soaring to 2,319.5 per 100,000 in 10 to14-year-olds and 879.2 in those aged 16 to 19.

The ministers said: "Vaccines are our best defence against COVID-19. They help protect young people, and benefit those around them. Vaccination makes people less likely to catch the virus and less likely to pass it on."

Three million pupils aged between 12 and 15 across the UK have been eligible to receive a first COVID-19 jab as part of a rollout that began three weeks ago.

Parental consent forms are required for children aged 12 to 15 to be vaccinated.