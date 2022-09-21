A farmer took to the fields to create his own eye-catching tribute to the Queen.

Will Jones, originally from Bottesford but now working in East Yorkshire, cut her initials into a field.

He was inspired by university friends to create the artwork in the field where he works for JSR Farms Ltd Yorkshire.

Photo taken by William Jones of his own field artwork in honour of the Queen Elizabeth II (59477524)

“They did it a few weeks ago and I thought, it’s the funeral on Monday, might as well just have a go at it,” he said.

The technique William used to create the design was the tramlines.

It only took 35 minutes to do.

The machine used straight wheelings every 24 metres that helped him make sure that the E and the R were straight.

“The rest was just a lot of pacing about and having a look, at the end I got my drone up to make sure it was right, squared a few things up and then it was finished.”

The result has been shared widely on social media since Monday.